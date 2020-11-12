Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS opened at $116.68 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

