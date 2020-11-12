Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 136,300 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

