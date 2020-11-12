Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 22,668 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

