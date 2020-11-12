Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 299 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,730,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.