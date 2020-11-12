Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 49,770 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $24.07 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

