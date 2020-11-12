Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in AMETEK by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $362,730.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,141 shares of company stock worth $9,030,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

