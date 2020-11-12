Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.90, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

