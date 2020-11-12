Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

