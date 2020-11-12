Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,244 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

