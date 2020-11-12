Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,527 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Kroger by 33.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

