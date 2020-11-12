Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 154 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1,136.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.