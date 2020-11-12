Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 162 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 347.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $199.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.72 and a 200-day moving average of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.