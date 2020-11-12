Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,653 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of FCX opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

