Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 201 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

