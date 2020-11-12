Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 231 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

NYSE:MSI opened at $169.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

