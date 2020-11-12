Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,864 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.