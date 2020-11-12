Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,037 shares of company stock worth $6,593,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

