Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 33,787 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,787 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.