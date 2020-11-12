Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 357 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after acquiring an additional 694,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 840,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,352 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

