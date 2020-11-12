Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 387 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

OTIS opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.