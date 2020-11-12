Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 490 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

