Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 614 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 432,559 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares worth $279,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

