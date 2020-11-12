Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 6,455 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HP by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HP by 70.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after buying an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

NYSE HPQ opened at $19.36 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

