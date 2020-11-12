Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 702 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 135.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE MET opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

