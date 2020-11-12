Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.23.

Shares of VII opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

