Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Price Target Increased to C$0.35 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22. Sherritt International Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

In other news, Director Maryse Belanger bought 300,000 shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

