Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 1,200 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CCOI opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

