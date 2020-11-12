ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $95.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of SWAV opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $35,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,005,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,285,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,842,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

