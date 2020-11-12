Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

