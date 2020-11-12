Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €44.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.33 ($49.80).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €38.94 ($45.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.70. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

