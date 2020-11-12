Sientra’s (SIEN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIEN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

SIEN stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

