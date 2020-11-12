Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) CAO Sells $17,376.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) CAO Cindy L. Dabney sold 800 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $17,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $336.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

