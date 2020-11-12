Sigma Planning Corp Buys 741 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.7% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 44.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

