Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

