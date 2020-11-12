Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 7,250 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after buying an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 562.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Datadog by 216.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,157,000 after buying an additional 402,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,012,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,758 shares of company stock worth $136,104,344. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4,341.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.