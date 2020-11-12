Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $636.92 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $618.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

