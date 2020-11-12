Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,683 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,789,000 after buying an additional 898,764 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 106,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

