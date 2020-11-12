Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 205.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

