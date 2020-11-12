Signaturefd LLC Has $98,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 619,247 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,106,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VOYA opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

