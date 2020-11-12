Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after buying an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

