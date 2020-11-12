Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $367.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.91. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

