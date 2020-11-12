Signaturefd LLC Sells 320 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

