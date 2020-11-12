Signaturefd LLC Sells 695 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.