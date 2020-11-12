Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 649.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

