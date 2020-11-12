Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $156,286.27 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after buying an additional 276,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

