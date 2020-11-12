Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares dropped 5.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $136.86 and last traded at $137.24. Approximately 2,583,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,233,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.58.

Specifically, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,037 shares of company stock worth $6,593,593. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

