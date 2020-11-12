Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $938.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

