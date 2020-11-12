Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) alerts:

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$25.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $938.75 million and a PE ratio of 23.62. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.