Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) alerts:

ZZZ opened at C$25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at C$194,178.50.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.