SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNC. CIBC decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

Shares of SNC opened at C$21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.36. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$34.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

About SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

